Watch: My Hero Academia Season 4 Shares New Opening, Ending Themes

My Hero Academia has officially begun the final stretch of the fourth season now that it has wrapped the Shie Hassaikai arc with the previous episode. Although the battle against Overhaul provided some of the most intense action in the anime thus far, the second half of the season will go in a much different direction as it takes a beat to explore just how that arc will have an impact on Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes going forward. It’s about time they try and return to any sense of normality, and luckily that opportunity will present itself soon with the upcoming Culture Festival arc.

This completely new arc provides a totally different vibe from what’s come before, and this comes through especially well with Season 4’s new opening and ending theme sequences. The new opening theme is titled “Star Maker” as performed by KANA-BOON (which is a group that should be familiar to dedicated anime fans).

The new ending theme is titled “Shout Baby” as performed by Ryokuousyoku Syakai. You can find both sequences below thanks to TOHO Animation, and they each provide some pretty notable images that tease what’s to come in the future of the fourth season. Along with brief teases of some new villains, the ending theme has quite a few interesting visuals of its own.

Interestingly enough, the new ending theme sequence features looks at the younger versions of pro heroes such as All Might and Eraser Head as kids in U.A. Academy, but many of these heroes have yet to make their official debut in the anime series. It’s been previously confirmed that the fan-favorite hero Hawks will be making his way to the series following his official anime debut in the Heroes Rising movie, so seeing a younger version of him isn’t too odd — but it’s also a scene that hasn’t been shown in the manga either.

The fourth season will definitely be one to keep watching as it reaches its end, and there might be a lot more going on here than we think! What did you think of the new opening and ending themes for Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.