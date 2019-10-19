My Hero Academia Fans Were Shocked by Overhaul’s Violent Debut

Now that fans have been caught up to the events of the fourth season with the special recap episode for the premiere, the new story can finally begin as My Hero Academia took its first real steps into the Shie Hassaikai arc of the anime. It did this in a surprisingly explosive fashion as we were introduced to the mysterious new villain for the season, Overhaul, who made a major impression on fans by already shedding some blood. Overhaul has been teased as a key new player for the villain world since the end of the third season, and now we see why.

In Episode 2 of My Hero Academia Season 4, Overhaul meets face-to-face with the League of Villains. It’s revealed that he’s a member of the Shie Hassaikai, a yakuza group that has been struggling to operate their criminal enterprises in the current world of heroes.

But with All Might retired, and All For One inspiring a new wave of villainy and chaos, Overhaul now thinks it’s his time to shine as he aims to control the rest of the villain world before taking on the heroes. But his violent debut is only the beginning as we still don’t know what he’s planning to get to the top. The rest of the season will definitely show more of his deadly ability before it’s all over.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Overhaul’s blood splattered debut in the anime, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Or you could talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

He’s Finally Here!

“Overhaul is Definitely One of My Favorites”

I saw this scene in the manga months ago and couldn’t wait to see it in the anime, here it is and I’m not disappointed at all, Overhaul is definitely one of my favourites in MHA. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/whDq7nVJ5i — Where the f*ck I am? (@Un_Tipo_Perdido) October 19, 2019

Keep an Eye on the Gloves…

overhaul taking off his gloves > anyone else taking off their gloves pic.twitter.com/b4kKnAN1P6 — GIYUU STAN FIRST HUMAN SECOND (@Riyalise) October 19, 2019

Kellen Goff is Already Killing it!

Just watched the latest episode of #MyHeroAcademia and I got to say, Shie Hassaikai “Overhaul” makes for such an interesting & dangerous villain, and @kellengoff is really “killing” it as this character!!! 😉👏 pic.twitter.com/3jaFKZ6XF3 — 👻 Boo Murphy 🎃 (@murphybeau69) October 19, 2019

That Overhaul Theme Though

This #MyHeroAcademia episode killed it with the overhaul beat drop I swear. I need a Shig vs overhaul rap battle. — Aniki Smash FSPooky (@Lt_Smashv1) October 19, 2019

“Overhaul Scares the Hell Out of Me”

DAMN the new episode of MY Hero academia was lit. Overhaul scares the hell out of me lol pic.twitter.com/X5Od9TDaRW — Videogamelover58 (@Videogamesteve5) October 19, 2019

“THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE HYPE”

I said this last season and I’ll say it again “THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE HYPE”

well especially now because Overhaul is finally here. #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/DWLeqxevIS — Zeroth (@unavailable0z) October 19, 2019

“Very Brutal”