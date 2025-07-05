Legendary Shonen Jump Anime Return Releases New Trailer and More

Warner Bros. Japan began its hotly anticipated panel at the Anime Expo with a bang. One of the first things revealed for the panel was a new teaser for the new Fist of the North Star anime. The new show utilizes CGI rather than 2D animation, with the trailer highlighting the wasteland setting and action scenes lifted directly from the manga. The fights are as gory and violent as the manga depicts. The trailer showcases the main protagonist, Kenshiro, in all his bulging muscle glory. The new trailer also gave viewers a glimpse of two other major characters in the series, Bat and Rin. Warner Bros. shared a new poster featuring the two young characters walking alone in the wastelands.

The teaser reconfirms the show’s 2026 release window, but no firm release date was announced. The CG anime remake of Fist of the North Star was initially announced in 2023 to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the franchise foreshadowed an update on the anime series leading up to the Anime Expo, hinting that more information on the remake will be unveiled at the Warner Bros. panel. A new poster featuring Kenshiro and confirmation of the 2026 release window was officially unveiled on June 27th, 2025.

The CGI Fist of the North Star Remake is Coming in 2026

Warner Bros. Japan revealed the main cast members for the new Fist of the North Star anime. Kenshiro is recast and will now be played by Shunsuke Takeuchi. Previously, the character was voiced by Akira Kamiya in the original series, but has since been played by several other voice actors throughout the decades. Voice Performers Daiki Yamashita and M.A.O. will play Bat and Rin, respectively, in the remake. The anime’s staff states that the new anime will be a more true version of the original work by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara.

The panel also focused on Record of Ragnarok and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, two of the biggest anime brands for Warner Bros. The company has produced many of the most popular anime series for the last several years, including Mob Psycho 100, Batman Ninja, and the live-action adaptations for Rurouni Kenshin and Bleach. Fist of the North Star has over 100 million copies in circulation, becoming one of the most popular manga of all time. The original series was written by Buronson and drawn by Hara, taking place in an apocalyptic world in the year 199X. The series follows the exploits of lone wanderer Kenshiro, who searches across the wastelands for his sworn enemy, Shin.

Warner Bros. Japan/©Buronson&Tetsuo Hara/Coamix, HOKUTO Committee

Kenshiro is the heir to the legendary assassination art of Hokuto Shinken, “Fist of the North Star.” As he roams the wastelands, Kenshiro would answer the calls of the oppressed, becoming a hero who brings hope to a planet that desperately needs it. Bat and Rin are young travelers who join Kenshiro as they wander the desolate Earth. The original manga concluded on August 8, 1988, with 245 chapters and published into 27 volumes. The manga’s popularity led to an anime adaptation by Toei Animation in 1984, which ran for 109 episodes, ending in 1987. Toei would produce a sequel called Fist of the North Star 2 that ran for 43 additional episodes, ending in 1988.