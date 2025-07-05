Production IG President Comments on Uzumaki Backlash

Adult Swim’s Uzumaki was quite the long wait for fans of the horror master known as Junji Ito. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated adaptation was seen by many as unable to live up to the stellar art of the mangaka who created the story. Production I.G. was the production house at the helm for the controversial project, who fans might know best for their work on the likes of Kaiju No. 8, Haikyu, and Psycho-Pass. At this year’s Anime Expo, I.G. President Maki Terashima-Furuta made a mention of Toonami’s Uzumaki, and believe us, she was aware of the fan response to the series.

Production I.G. normally returns annually to Anime Expo to discuss the past, present, and future for both the company and the many projects they have worked on. In introducing herself and her body of work to the crowd, Terashima-Furuta noted that the reception to Uzumaki wasn’t as well received as she might have anticipated, “I know a lot of people weren’t exactly happy with Uzumaki, but I produced it.” The reception to Uzumaki came almost as a one-two punch thanks to animation that viewers believed didn’t hold up in comparison to Junji Ito’s artwork and the changes to the story in the anime adaptation from the original manga.

Junji Ito’s Crimson

Announced at this year’s Japan Expo in Franchise, Junji Ito’s Crimson will once again present an anthology format for the horror master’s library of campfire tales. At present, the new anime has yet to confirm which stories will be a part of its roster though there are still plenty to choose from that have yet to be adapted into the likes of previous series, The Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito’s Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre. Alongside the announcement, a new trailer was released to tease the series, along with a statement from Ito himself.

Ito’s announcement read as such, “Currently, an anime called Junji Ito’s Crimson based on my original work is being made. Just hearing this title makes me excited and my expectations rise. I have heard that they will select from my old and new short stories to be animated, especially those that can fully utilize the deep red color like blood.” You can check out the eerie new trailer for the upcoming anthology series below.

Junji Ito’s Live-Action Future

Ito’s future isn’t just constrained to his expansive manga resume and the growing anime adaptations hitting the screen. Fangoria Studios is working on a trilogy of live-action films that will bring Ito’s stories to life, with two of the three confirmed as Bloodsucking Darkness and Secret of The Haunted House. While none of the upcoming films have a release date, they’ll be in good company with previous installments like Tomie and Uzumaki.

