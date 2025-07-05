The Apothecary Diaries Shares Stunning Jinshi Visual With Exciting News After Season 2 Finale

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 reached its conclusion this week, wrapping up the events from Volume 4 of the light novel. As the official news announces a new sequel, it also confirms the release date of the original soundtrack CD of Season 2 with Jinshi on the cover. The CD will be released on September 17th, 2025, only in Japan, which will include 62 tracks from the anime. At a price of 4180 yen (3800 excluding taxes), the soundtrack CD will also include a special booklet and jacket illustration sticker. Unlike the 2024’s cover which included Maomao, Jinshi will be featured instead in a similar setting surrounded by plants and flowers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season ran for two cours from the Winter 2025 anime season to the Spring 2025 season, adapting Volumes 3 and 4 of the light novel. It followed the same format as the first season, but for now, there’s nothing confirmed about the third installment. While the official website shares a sequel announcement with a new teaser trailer, the format of the sequel has yet to be revealed. Additionally, the sequel will continue the mysteries surrounding the kingdom as Maomao and Jinshi once again join hands to get to the bottom of the strange occurrences.

What Happened in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Finale?

The story has changed drastically in the finale, especially with Jinshi abandoning his fake identity and accepting his duties as the Moon Prince. He is dealing with the aftermath of the Shi Clan’s rebellion, which has kept him busy all this time. On the other hand, Maomao can’t return to the Rear Palace anymore since her role as the poison taster has been concluded. She is primarily an apothecary, and with Luomen being reassigned to the Rear Palace, she returns to the Verdigris House.

No one, not even Maomao, expected that Loulan fed the resurrection drug to the children in order to protect them from being executed by the Imperial family. Her body was nowhere to be found because of the snow, so the search will continue in the spring. Maomao has many regrets about Loulan’s ending and the fact that she never really got to understand her friend. However, she barely has any time to even let her thoughts wander since she’s a lot busier in the Verdigris House than she was at the Rear Palace.

TOHO

On the other hand, despite the distance between them and his busy schedule, Jinshi does his best to meet her whenever he can. He asks her about the hairpin he gifted her, and Maomao confesses that she lent it to Shisui in hopes of getting it back from her someday. As the episode ends, we see Loulan trading the hairpin in exchange for a cicada made of jade. She now goes by the name of Tamamo and is planning to go to the other side of the adventure, hoping to live her life to the fullest. Maomao and the others still don’t know she survived, and they may never find out.

H/T: The Apothecary Diaries Official Website