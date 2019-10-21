My Hero Academia Preview Teases Midoriya’s Next Big Battle

My Hero Academia has set the goal for Season 4 as Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A are heading out into their first work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. With Gran Torino unavailable, Midoriya was left out of options. But All Might offered a solution that Midoriya instead seek out All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye. But in failing to make him laugh with his All Might impression, Midoriya’s going to have to work uphill in order to win Sir Nighteye’s favor. Which brings us to the the third episode of the season.

The preview for My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 3, Episode 66 of the series overall, teases Midoriya’s next big test. It’s going to be a battle against Sir Nighteye that will really put everything he’s learned thus far to the test in order to win his favor and hopefully work under him.

My Hero Academia S4 Episode 3 Preview (English Dubbed) pic.twitter.com/UrwZLOWTQL — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) October 20, 2019

Titled “Boy Meets…,” the preview sees Midoriya hope that he’ll be able to work and learn how to be a proper hero under the guiding eye of both Sir Nighteye and his upperclassman, Mirio Togata. He notes how he won’t give up despite making a really bad first impression with the pro, and it’s true because he has no other real options. But luckily it’s not completely over for Midoriya as now he has the chance to pass a test and potentially win Sir Nighteye’s favor.

Because he wants to follow in All Might’s footsteps now more than ever, working with his former sidekick would be a huge boon to his growth. Just like working with Gran Torino for his initial internship, this work study would not only provide Midoriya some more crucial knowledge as a potential hero but will clue him more into what All Might was like in his prime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.