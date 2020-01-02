My Hero Academia Season 4 Debuts New Overhaul Poster

The latest season of My Hero Academia has given us a threat the likes of which Class 1-A of UA Academy and the rest of the world of professional heroes has never seen before in the likes of Overhaul and the other members of the Yakuza. With the initial battle against Overhaul having come to a conclusion, with a heavy toll to play by Lemillion following his recent battle, fans of the manga know that the end of this arc is going to be a big one. Now, the franchise has released a new poster hinting at the events to come in the final battle between Midoriya and the nefarious head of the Yakuza.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the latest poster, showing a threatening Overhaul, holding onto a passed out Eri as he unleashes his power of deconstruction, with a being floating behind him that will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of the fourth season of My Hero Academia:

My Hero Academia Season 4: Overhaul Arc Climax Key Visual pic.twitter.com/fZR1kwyTmN — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) December 28, 2019

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, Overhaul dealt a heavy blow against the heroes, hitting Lemillion with a quirk erasing drug that has seemingly permanently taken his powers away from him. Even without his ability to phase through solid objects, Mirio continued his fight against Overhaul, coming close to death in his objective of saving Eri.

Before the final blow was struck, Midoriya entered the scene and will most likely be quick to face off against the powerful villain in his quest to both save the despondent young girl and stop the Yakuza from putting into production the darts that will severely change the balance of power in the world. With the Yakuza’s power at an all time high and their truce with the League of Villains still somewhat intact, it will take all of Deku’s efforts to bring them down alongside his fellow heroes.

What do you think of this latest poster for My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.