My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases New Trailer

My Hero Academia is so close to releasing its fourth season that we can taste it! The newest installment of Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A at UA Academy will be dropping this month, October 2019, pitting the students and teachers alike against a brand new threat in the form of Overhaul and his band of super villains, the Yakuza. The season itself will give us brand new looks at some of our favorite heroes and manage to introduce a number of new characters that will have lasting impacts on the franchise overall.

Within this new trailer, we get a bit more insight into the current training strategy, and power boost, that is attributed to Midoriya. Following his discovery that attempting to “be like All Might” in placing his power into his punches, Deku decides to instead put the power of One For All into his legs, making for much more devastating attacks that won’t necessarily break his bones in the process. We are also given a new look at the Big Three, with Lemillion acting as something of a de facto mento to Izuku this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the flip side, we get a new look into Overhaul’s crew, many of which seem to share his “bird aesthetic”, wearing creepy masks that give them the appearance of “plague doctors”. The Yakuza is without a doubt going to be one of the most dangerous, terrifying threats that the students of UA Academy has encountered today, and we haven’t even begun talking about the return of the League of Villains, who will be fighting against every party involved!

With All For One and Stain locked away, their legacy continues to live on and with All Might out of commission, this is going to be a stressful time for Midoriya and his friends throughout this new season.

What do you think of this latest trailer for My Hero Academia? What are you most excited to see in season four? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.