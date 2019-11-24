My Hero Academia Explains How Overhaul’s Quirk Works

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season continues through the Shie Hassaikai arc, and at the center of it all is the newly introduced threat to the heroes, Overhaul. Not only does this new villain have a powerful yakuza organization at his command, but his bloody debut in which he killed Magne and wounded Mr. Compress with a single touch teased just how much power he had at his fingertips. But now as his quirk is being revealed, it turns out it’s a lot more complicated…and a lot more deadly than initially feared.

As the pro heroes gather in order to form a plan of attack against Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai, Sir Nighteye explains just how dangerous of a quirk Overhaul has. It turns out Overhaul can destroy and rebuild anything he touches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 69 of the series reveals Overhaul’s quirk is dubbed “Overhaul,” and Sir Nighteye explains that he can destroy and reassemble things at will. This explains Overhaul’s first introduction to the anime at the tail end of the third season, which saw him fuse a group of rogue villains with various car parts — only for them to emerge just fine in the fourth season.

So Overhaul can destroy whatever he touches, as fans saw with Magne’s death, but he has yet to show off what the reassembling part of his power really means. There is a tease in his plans, however, which includes taking bits of Eri’s body and forging new quirk boosting drugs and quirk removal weapons. With his power combined with these drugs and distribution network, Overhaul’s plans to disrupt hero society are all the more clear.

This makes approaching Overhaul more dangerous as well, and now that Eri’s terrible position in all of this is clearer she’s in a much more distressing state than ever. There’s a literal ticking clock on the series from here on out as Eri waits to be saved from her terrible father and his even more frightening power.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.