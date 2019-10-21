My Hero Academia Reveals Its New Villain’s Gang Ties

My Hero Academia hit up fans with a brand-new episode over the weekend, and audiences learned all sorts about latest arc. The update checked in on Izuku Midoriya as he began working on his work study in earnest, but he was not the only one going out on a limb. Fans were introduced to a new villain named Overhaul who did his best to take over the League of Villains. It turns out the offer went belly up, but Overhaul isn’t all too worried.

After all, it turns out Overhaul has some serious connections of his own. The villain confirmed his gang ties in the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and it gave fans an important update on how gangs work in a world where Pro Heroes exist.

According to Overhaul, he is the leader of a group known as the Shie Hassaikai. The organization was founded by the baddie to expand the Yakuza as the Japanese gang was culled when Pro Heroes rose to power. Most of the old-fashioned gangs which operated before Pro Heroes fell into disarray as villains took over their turf. Now, Overhaul is trying to bring back the organization, and Overhaul is in charge of it.

According to Shigaraki, the villain is a well-known figure as All For One knew who Overhaul was. The baddie approached the League of Villains to bring the Shie Hassaikai out from the shadows, and the League could do the trick with its fame. However, the deal went south, and Overhaul wound up demonstrating his deadly quirk. Before the villain left, Overhaul confirmed his group has a slew of henchmen ready to back him up, so it seems the pair are going to war with one another. And if this new episode had anything to say, it was that this feud will be a bloody one.

