‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Season 4 With New Art

My Hero Academia‘s third season officially came to an end, but things aren’t over as the fourth season of the series has already been confirmed. Fans won’t be sure what to expect from the next season, but this first piece of art for the season gives a good idea.

Drawn by character designer for the anime, Yoshihiko Umakoshi, this piece of art celebrating the Season 3 finale and the confirmation of Season 4 is certainly eye-popping.

Although fans don’t really know what’s in store for the fourth season, this new art and fourth season announcement reveal the key players for the next season. Along with the boldly colored Midoriya, Shigaraki, and Dabi, the new characters introduced over Season 3’s final two episodes also have a big showing here.

There’s the new villain, Overhaul, who fans saw meeting with Shigaraki and the League of Villains at the end of the third season, and the Big 3 of U.A. Academy, Mirio Togata,Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki. The third season made a big deal about the appearance of these new characters as it set-up for the next season, and fans only got a small taste of what they’ll bring to the table in the future.

There’s plenty to look forward to as Midoriya and the others will begin to move outside of U.A. Academy with brand new internships. Although they have had hero studies before, these new internships will challenge them more than ever as their Provisional Hero Licenses mean that they will be treated like pro-heroes in the field.

The challenges are only beginning for Midoriya and the others as these new characters make their moves, and fans will be excitedly waiting for the premiere of the next season whenever it may be.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.