My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving The Anime’s Big Comeback

With the fourth season premiere of My Hero Academia, fans of Midoriya, All Might, and the other characters of the franchise are taking to social media to let their reactions known about the brand new episode! With the long awaited return ushering in a dangerous era of brand new heroes such as the Big Three and villains like Overhaul, it’s clear that there will be a lot to sink one’s teeth into if they’ve been following the franchise since its inception. With All Might essentially retired and the students of Class 1-A being asked to shoulder even more responsibility, it’s clear that anticipation for the characters from fans is sky high.

Here are just a few examples of fans loving the premiere episode of the fourth season, which follows a freelance reporter looking to get into the mystery behind who will be the heir apparent to the power and status of All Might as the “Symbol of Peace”:

Stunning Scenery

I CANNOT BE THE ONLY ONE NOTICING JUST HOW VISUALLY STUNNING THESE SCENIC VIEWS IN THE NEW MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE WERE pic.twitter.com/l5YlJX6HqQ — 💚⚡️ (@bankaism) October 12, 2019

Sunrise Before Sunset

Given that the next arc for #MyHeroAcademia will be taking a more serious tone, it’s nice to have an episode that’s more light-hearted to really get settled back into the show. Welcome back to the Class of 1-A! pic.twitter.com/LmeEchiPcg — Chris Grey (@SaigoGetsuga) October 12, 2019

Time To Cry All Over Again

Season 4 is finally here! It’s officially time to cry all over again, and the recap was good at setting us up for the fucking STORM thats about to be released on us! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/KUMxj86Tlk — 🎃Superior_Small_One🎃 (@small_superior) October 12, 2019

Heart Ache

OH MY GOD THIS



T H I S

MAKES MY HEART ACHE



DEKU, NUMBER ONE HERO#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/tdu9Bbqrn2 — 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐆𝐨𝐮 | 🥦💥 TODAY!!! (@Goupix67) October 12, 2019

It’s Trending

MY HERO ACADEMIA IS # 9 IN WORLDWIDE TRENDS LETSGOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/20GHmN5NHR — 💚⚡️ (@bankaism) October 12, 2019

Let’s Not Forget The Dub

I’m SO happy my hero academia is back!! All the dub voice actors are so amazing too.❤️#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/18582HxvY9 — Waifu (@GlitteryWaifu) October 12, 2019

Great Build Up

The new episode of My Hero Academia was amazing.. Great way to build up the new season pic.twitter.com/jDXLSLmowS — 🍁MythHati🐺 🎃🍁 (@live_yoshi) October 12, 2019

Saturday Morning Couldn’t Be Better

My Hero Academia Is Back & My Saturday Morning Couldn’t Be Better!



💥GO BEYOND PLUS ULTRA💥 pic.twitter.com/8aVYqJM5TW — SnowBikeMike (@snowbikemike) October 12, 2019

My Emotions!

The opening to #MyHeroAcademia season four is exactly what I wanted!!!! The tone, the visuals; my freaking emotions😭😭😭 this is what this season deserves!!! My fellow manga readers hopefully agree 😭👌🏾 — Yolanda (@LadyMockingjay) October 12, 2019

It Was Beautiful