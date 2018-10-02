‘My Hero Academia’ Producer Confirms Season 4 Is in Production Already

My Hero Academia fans are feeling somewhat down right now, as season 3 of the anime has come to a close, after what was a truly exciting run. However, to those fans already feeling My Hero Academia withdraw symptoms, we have some good news: the powers that be are already hard at work on My Hero Academia season 4!

Yoshihiro Oyabu, Studio Bones producer for the Boku No Hero Academia Season 3 anime, has this message for fans, mentioning that production for Season 4 has already begun! Here’s the complete translation of his Tweet @/karaage0806 pic.twitter.com/Y0ccj5SiTl — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 30, 2018



My Hero Academia season 4 was officially announced when the season 3 finale aired, which was a big moment of relief for fans. It was pretty much assured to happen, given the massive expansion the series went through during season 3 – but still, it’s always nice to get official confirmation on these things.

Indeed, fans will look back on My Hero Academia season 3 as the point when the series really began to blow up into a worldwide phenomenon. Highlight moments of this past season had viewers comparing My Hero Academia to Marvel’s biggest and best movie events, and now that comparision is even more legit, as My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is doing well at the box office. If a popular season 3 and acclaimed movie weren’t enough, the Boku No Hero Academia manga has moved into an exciting chapter that fans seem to be loving, as well. All of that content has resulted in the series flooding into geek culture cosplay, fan art, and discussion threads; with My Hero Academia’s Dub series also having premiered on Toonami in 2018, a wider mainstream audience is already starting to catch on.

So what will season 4 of the anime bring? Well, season 3 ended by bringing us into the beginnings of the “Internship Arc” from the manga, which sees key students of Class 1-A getting partnered with actual Pro Heroes, in order to gain complete (if not dangerous) on-the-job training. That results in Izuku meeting an being mentored by All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye, and the kids of Class 1-A starting to step up and play the role of Pro Heroes. Meanwhile, the villain world continues to evovle as well, with new villain Overhaul and his group (the Eight Precepts of Death) carving out their space between the clashing sides of organized crime groups and villain groups.

Since the “Intership Arc” is the longest that My Hero Academia has produced, it’s a safe bet that much (if not all) of season 4 will be dedicated to it.