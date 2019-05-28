My Hero Academia Season 4 Shares Production Update

My Hero Academia put the brakes on its anime last year as season four went into production, and it looks like things with the show are moving smoothly. The new season is set to debut this fall, and a new update on My Hero Academia has got fans feeling hyped for its return.

Recently, the official Twitter for Legendoor posted an update about My Hero Academia for fans. The agency highlighted the anime’s famed composer Yuki Hayashi and confirmed the musician has started work on the fourth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yesterday, Yuki Hayashi was in charge of the music! He was recording [music] for the fourth season of My Hero Academia. It will start broadcasting in October 2019!! Seasons one through thee are currently being rebroadcast. If you haven’t seen it, please check it out!”

As you can see above, a couple of photos were shared with the tweet. One image shows Hayashi hard at work on the piano while another depicts a goofy group shot of the Legendoor staff. Now, fans are curious to see what kind of music Hayashi will come up with, and it isn’t a stretch to understand their curiosity.

After all, Hayashi has become one of anime’s hottest composers. After studying the craft for years, the musician got his first big break when he composed the soundtrack for Haikyuu, a popular sports anime. Hayashi was then brought in to do the music for My Hero Academia, and tracks like “You Say Run” have become breakout hits within the anime fandom.

Few details about the fourth season of My Hero Academia are known at this time, but fans do know Bones Inc. will oversee the anime as it aims for an October release. The season is expected to cover much of the manga’s arc starring a new gang known as the Eight Precepts of Death. The story is often pointed to as one of the best of the manga to date, so fans are excited to see what the anime can do with the arc.

So, are you excited for this upcoming season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.