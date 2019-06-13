My Hero Academia Season 4 Teases Trailer Premiere Date

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s best series in recent years, and fans all over the world are eager for its return. After season three went live last year, the wait for the show’s return has been long to say the least, but the wait will not go on forever.

This fall, My Hero Academia will return, and it sounds like its first trailer will go live soon enough.

Recently, social media was hit up with reports which detailed a new poster for season four. It was there the supposed magazine leak teased fans about the anime’s upcoming PV, and they were quick to piece together when the clip would drop.

While no date was attached to the leaked promo, fans believe the first trailer for My Hero Academia‘s next season will go live in less than a month. July 7 will host Hero Fest in Japan, and the My Hero Academia event promises to have all sorts of goodies for fans. Not only will the limited event sell exclusive merchandise, but My Hero Academia has before teased footage of new seasons at events such as Hero Fest. So, it would seem July 7 might be the date fans have all been waiting for.

As for what this fourth season will hold, fans can look to the manga for guidance on what’s all to come. Season three saw an epic story with All Might come to an end, and season four plans to lift up Izuku even more so as he begins stepping in for his teacher. When a new threat is introduced to Tokyo, Izuku must team up with Mirio and a mysterious Pro Hero to save a young girl and stabilize part of the city’s seedy criminal underbelly.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.