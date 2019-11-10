My Hero Academia’s Season 4 Premiere is a Big Hit with Toonami Fans

After a long time waiting, and seeing airings of the third season bumped to the end of the entire block, My Hero Academia has finally debuted new episodes on Toonami. The latest airing of the series officially kicked off the much anticipated fourth season, and while some fans are already a few episodes in thanks to the streaming premieres, this will be the first time many fans will be exposed to the new episodes. It’s a particularly exciting time too as Season 4 kicks off one of the most intense arcs of the anime to date.

But the fourth season does get off to a much more relaxed start than expected as it recaps much of the information fans had already been privy to with the first three seasons of the series. But unlike previous recap episodes, there were a few new story elements surrounding each revisit.

What did fans think of My Hero Academia‘s Season 4 debut on Toonami? Did you get a chance to see it, and if so, what did you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

SEASON 4 of #MyHeroAcademia is on Toonami! This is not a drill people!!!! — Team Ashen @Patreon (@teamashen) November 10, 2019

“I can’t believe we won’t be seeing All Might again.” #MyHeroAcademia on Toonami pic.twitter.com/B1RvpkZGpi — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) November 10, 2019

I would love it if someday Izuku will truly be introduced as the Symbol of Peace. Think I would cry tears of joy then #MyHeroAcademia on Toonami pic.twitter.com/zjgs2DlYOa — Luke (@SeveringFayth) November 10, 2019

i know people don’t like recap episodes but this recap is actually really wholesome and i loved it 🥺 #Toonami #MyHeroAcademia — kennedi 🍂 || BNHA spoilers (@kennahdeee) November 10, 2019

