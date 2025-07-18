Fall 2024’s Best Anime Creator’s New Movie Unveils Latest Trailer: Watch

The creator of the philosophically potent and brilliant Orb: About the Movement of the Earth, which took over this year as one of the best anime, is about to have his other work turned into a feature-length movie that is shaping up to be another banger. A trailer as well as more information regarding the cast and core staff have been revealed, and the movie just keeps looking better and better every time there is a new update. With the premiere in only a few weeks, it will be a must-watch theatrical experience.

As revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Hyakuemu (100 Meters) anime project has revealed its first full trailer, which is set to open in Japanese theaters on September 19, 2025. Furthermore, it was confirmed that the theme song titled “Rashisa” will be performed by Official HiGE DANDISM, who have performed on hits such as Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers and Blue Box. The band also confirmed they tried to reflect the movie’s themes of self-doubt and pushing past the walls in their song. With a passionate staff, cast and people behind this film, Hyakuemu‘s interpersonal messages will definitely be conveyed and solidify itself as one of 2024’s best anime films, a year where hits such as Chainsaw Man and Madoka Magica are set to take over cinemas.

Hyakuemu’s Release Is Looking Amazing

Play video

Kenji Iwaisawa is set to direct the film at studio ROCK’N ROLL MOUNTAIN, with Yasuyuki Muto (Afro Samurai, Tokyo Revengers) in charge of the script. Keisuke Kojima will serve as the character designer and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone) is handling the music. Noteworthy voice actors such as Kenjiro Tsuda (Nanami Kento, Overhaul) and Koki Uchiyawama (Kei Tsukishima, Tomura Shigaraki). The cast and staff have some big names and very experienced professionals, so fans should rest assured knowing the movie is in great hands.

Togashi, a naturally gifted runner, wins races effortlessly as a child. In sixth grade, he meets Komiya, a determined yet unskilled transfer student. Helping Komiya ignites his fierce drive to win. Years later, they reunite as track rivals, confronting each other and unveiling their true identities on the track.

The film has already premiered in the Annecy International Film Festival, and it has received praise for its immersive and incredible running scenes, philosophical approach to the topic, and amazing soundtracks. Everything about this movie is looking great, and with a U.S theatrical release also confirmed, there are a lot of reasons to give the film from Orb‘s creator a chance.