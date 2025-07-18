My Dress-Up Darling Teases Even More Cosplay Madness In New Episode Promo

Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling has already wowed viewers with its slow-burn romance and appreciation for cosplay, but the best is yet to come. The new season, animated by CloverWorks, premiered on July 5th, and the season has been a major hit so far. Fans are ecstatic to be reunited with Marin and Gojo for a second time around, with the first two episodes already delivering big on the cosplay madness. Episode 3 drops this Saturday, and the official stills and synopsis for the episode have been unveiled.

My Dress-Up Darling is based on the hit seinen manga by Shinichi Fukuda. The manga began serialization in 2018 and recently came to an end in March of this year. The series has been collected in a total of 15 volumes. Manga fans are flocking to the anime so they don’t have to say goodbye to Gojo and Marin, and the anime has not been a disappointment. With Episode 2 introducing a new cosplay-loving character to the series, Episode 3 is diving even deeper into the creative hobby.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 3 Dives Deeper Into Cosplay

Episode 2 introduced audiences to Amane, a crossplayer who enjoys dressing as female characters. The moment came as a surprise to Marin and Gojo, and Episode 3 will further explore the trio’s love for cosplay and Amane’s emotional reason for getting started with the hobby. The official stills for Episode 3 show Marin and Amane deepening their bond through their joint love of cosplay. Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of My Dress-Up Darling without Gojo getting embarrassed and flustered, and Episode 3 appears to be no different.

The official synopsis for the new episode reads, “Marin and Wakana deepen their appreciation for the depth and enjoyment of cosplay as they learn about Amane’s techniques and particular attention to detail in cross-dressing makeup. To the two of them, Amane shares the reason why they started cosplaying. Some time after this new encounter, Wakana ends up accompanying Marin to a photoshoot for a magazine where she works as a reader model.”

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is Expanding Its Roster of Characters

The first two episodes of My Dress-Up Darling‘s new season have been very well received by fans. But there is a discernible difference between Season 1 and Season 2. The first season introduced fans to Marin and Gojo and laid the foundation for their very slow-burning romance. As a result, it had very little time for secondary characters, outside of Shinju and Sajuna. But Season 2 is broadening the scope of the story, as fans have already spent far more time with Marin’s friends than in the entire debut season. It’s as though the series has planted the audience into Gojo’s perspective, as his friendship with Marin opens up a whole new world, and new people.

New episodes of My Dress-Up Darling release weekly on Saturdays. Season 1 and the first episodes of Season 2 are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

