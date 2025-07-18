One of the Best New Romance Manga Gets Surprise Anime Announcement

One of the most underrated new romcoms is making fans’ dreams come true as it is finally getting an anime adaptation. Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You is the very apt title for the relatively new slice-of-life romance manga by Jinushi. The series was a hit with readers, blending the usual conventions of the romance genre with that worryingly relatable feeling of just needing a break after work. Now, it’s time for the manga’s incredibly relaxed and fun vibe to head to our screens, as an anime is officially in the works.

Jinushi’s original story was first published in March 2022. Before becoming a manga, it was published for free on Twitter. Square Enix then picked up the series in August 2022 for serialization in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Six volumes are currently available in Japanese, with Square Enix Manga & Books publishing four volumes in English. A fifth volume is on the way this August.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime Officially Announced!

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

For fans of the manga, this comes as a very welcome surprise. For those who haven’t read the series yet, you’re in for a very vibey treat when this anime is eventually released. The news was announced on the series’ new official website. TBS will air the anime in Japan when it is released sometime in 2026. A seasonal window or release date has yet to be revealed.

In fact, very few details about the anime have been released yet. It is unclear which studio will animate the show, and the staff and voice cast remain a mystery. Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You has a very unique style and vibe, so whichever studio is handling the adaptation has a lot of pressure to match that in the adaptation.

To commemorate the announcement, Jinushi released a new original illustration, depicting the manga’s two main characters, Sasaki and Yamada. Check it out below…

What Is Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You About?

Image Courtesy of Jinushi

If you hadn’t guessed from the title, the rom-com follows an overworked salaryman who finds daily solace in his brief cigarette break behind a local convenience store, where he befriends one of the store’s employees. It’s wholesome, relaxing, and, occasionally, painfully relatable.

The official synopsis for the series reads, “An overworked salaryman and a mischievous cashier with a dual personality form an unexpected bond in this sweet-and-sour comedy! At age forty-five, office worker Sasaki has had enough of the corporate grind. His only solace is smoking-and the friendly smile of supermarket cashier Yamada. When Sasaki can’t find Yamada after a particularly trying day, a striking woman invites him to smoke with her. The despondent man thinks he’s made a new smoking buddy in the cool, teasing Tayama, but Sasaki doesn’t realize he already knows her!”

