Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reviews Arrive: “Rollercoaster of Emotions”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might not be hitting theaters in North America yet, but the first entry in the shonen franchise’s finale has hit the silver screen in Japan. With Demon Slayer: Mugen Train holding the title of biggest anime movie of all time at the box office, Infinity Castle is already looking to overtake its predecessor. Western anime fans will have to wait until this September to catch the movie in theaters, but Japanese Demon Slayer Corps enthusiasts have already seen the movie in a lot of cases and are sharing their thoughts on the massive movie online.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is quite the beast of a movie, not just thanks to the stellar animation employed by Ufotable but thanks to its titanic runtime. Sitting at two and a half hours long, the entirety of this trilogy will effectively work as a full season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it is eventually chopped up into individual installments in the same way that Mugen Train was. Unsurprisingly, reviews have been flowing on social media with fans stating Infinity Castle is “the best Ufotable production ever,” “the most beautiful looking anime movie,” and much more glowing praise. You can check out some of the reviews below.

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Future

With the first movie set to arrive in Western theaters on September 12th, Ufotable has been tight-lipped regarding the two films that will round out the trilogy. As of the writing of this article, the production studio has yet to reveal when we can expect the sequels to arrive, though fans online are hoping to see the remaining movies of the trilogy arrive each year. Thanks to the original manga ending in 2020 and creator Koyoharu Gotouge not diving into any sequels or spin-offs, the final film of the trilogy will most likely be the last anime fousing on the Demon Slayer Corps. However, if Ufotable sticks to the source material, the Demon Slayer series will certainly end with a bang.

If you want a closer look at the plot of the Infinity Castle, here’s how Demon Slayer’s official website describes the film’s story, “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Demons ignites.”

