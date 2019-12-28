My Hero Academia Reveals Plans for Season 4B

My Hero Academia just put out one of its most intense episodes of the season, but the show is far from over. There are lots of episodes left to explore with season four, and fans have been let in on its second half. After all, My Hero Academia has another arc to cover, and this one will leave manga readers completely satisfied.

Over on Twitter, fan-page WSJ_Manga shared an update with fans about My Hero Academia. Everyone was informed about the new theme songs coming to the series, and they will go live with the Culture Festival before long.

Yes, that is right. If you have read ahead in the manga, then you will know what is coming. The Culture Festival will be the next target for season four, so fans can expect to meet some new villains.

There is no word on when the Culture Festival will begin, but fans know it will begin before long. The current Overhaul arc is at its climax, so fans have a little bit longer to go with the story. The season will transition to the Culture Festival before long, and it will see Class 1-A take part in one of their school’s festivals. But things will go awry when a pair of new villains make their debut.

As for the new arc’s music, two theme songs will be joining the anime. “Star Marker” will be the opening song which KANA-BOON will perform. The ending theme will be done by Ryoku Oushoku Shakai titled “Shout Baby.” So if you are looking forward to some new anime soundtrack pieces, My Hero Academia will come through for you soon!

Are you excited to see this second-half of season four?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.