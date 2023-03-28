My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale Secures One of the Anime's Best Ratings Yet

My Hero Academia Season 6's Finale episode aired over the weekend, and it certainly brought an emotional close to the seasonal story arc. In "No Man Is an Island", Izuku Midoriya finally gets welcomed home back to U.A. High School, while All Might tries to find renewed motivation for his righteous fight, as a way of reaching Deku before the mission to get All For One consumes him.

There wasn't a big battle in the My Hero Academia Season 6 finale, but the emotional reconnections, new alliances, and ultimate declarations of purpose before the Final Battle unfolds certainly were enough to draw some of the best ratings in anime!

My Hero Academia S6 become the highest rated MHA season and second best studio bones season on Filmarks, biggest review site in Japan



S6: 4.4

S5/S4/S3/S2: 4.3

S1: 4.2 pic.twitter.com/FUpGSkbBKt — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) March 25, 2023

As you an see above, My Hero Academia Season 6 ended up scoring a series-high rating on Filmarks, Japan's biggest review website. The "4.4" rating for Season 6 bested the "4.3" scores for seasons 5, 4, 3, and 2, as well as the "4.2" rating for Season 1.

It's not surprising that My Hero Academia Season 6 is the top-rated season of the bunch – after all, it's the season where we finally go to actual war between the heroes and the League of Villains. The first half of the season had fans stuck on the collective edge of their seats; the second half, while slower, was still pretty deep and intense with its mental/emotional fallout from the All-Out War arc.

Season 6 highlights also included us finally getting the mystery of One For All's full power and origins explained; we got to see Class 1-A come together as the next generation of true heroes; we saw the stakes skyrocket as All For One broke his original body (and a new army of the worst villains) out of jail; Shiagraki become the doomsday threat hanging over the world, and Japan's entire pro hero system collapse. Even some key new (Lady Nagant) and returning (Hero Killer Stain) characters made pivotal impact on the season, and fans.

More than anything, we saw Izuku Midoriya finally step up to his rightful place as the "chosen one" hero of this story, as he fought his nemesis Shigaraki, and then broke ties with his friends at U.A., in order to protect everyone from All For One's next attack. "Dark Deku" was leagues beyond the always-weeping boy Izuku started out as, and having the central hero rise to the cause, locked-in the core story of this series like never before. The final round of battle is always looking pretty sweet.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Season 7 is already in production.