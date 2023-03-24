My Hero Academia Previews Season 6 Finale

Ash Ketchum's tenure as the star of the Pokemon anime isn't the only thing coming to a close in the anime world this week. My Hero Academia is bringing its sixth season to an end following the traumatic events of both the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Hero Saga. Luckily, before the season finale, the anime adaptation is sharing brand new images from the last episode of season 6. While the young heroes of Class 1-A are rejoicing now that Deku has returned to their ranks, All Might has a serious issue on his hands.

In the recent episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6, anime viewers were able to see Deku fight against his friends in UA Academy, with the One For All wielder believing that his mere presence put his classmates in danger. Thanks to All For One and Shigaraki gunning for Izuku Midoriya, the young protagonist has been on the move in an attempt to not only dodge their advances but to also hold together Hero Society. As of this article, the My Hero Academia anime has yet to be confirmed for a seventh season though if the manga is any indication, even darker times are ahead for the anime heroes.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale

Deku is going to have some serious healing to do to get ready for the next phase of fights coming his way in My Hero Academia. The young hero has run himself ragged but luckily has some good friends to get him back on his feet. As mentioned previously, the heroes aren't completely out of the woods yet as All Might is set to come face to face with none other than the hero killer Stain.

At present, My Hero Academia's manga is continuing to follow the Class 1-A heroes in what is being touted as their final battle. With Deku and friends laying everything on the line against the full forces of All For One and Shigaraki, it will be interesting to see if the majority of this confrontation will be told in a possible seventh season or if the anime will need additional seasons and/or movies to wrap things up.

Are you sad to see My Hero Academia's sixth season come to an end? Do you think Anime Japan will confirm that a seventh season is on the way?