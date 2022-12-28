My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?

My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.

Want to know who the curious few are? Well, ComicBook has rounded up which characters are missing from this final act, and most if not all of them better make an appearance ASAP.

The first on the list is a combo courtesy of La Brava and Gentle. The pair were introduced well before Izuku underwent his internship with Endeavor let alone began fighting in a war. The villains are favorites of fans, and of course, Gentle ended his criminal spree after showing his heroic colors to Izuku. If there are any two characters who deserve a full-blown comeback, it is these two. So if Gentle wants to join the war, you know La Brava will help the best she can from the sidelines.

The next two picks may spark controversy due to their questionable canon, but it cannot be understated how popular this duo is. Rody Soul and Melissa Shield made their debuts on the big screen, and fans ate up their work. You can imagine how much fans would appreciate a tiny cameo from the pair, can't you? It would make sense if Melissa helped prototype tech used in the war against All For One. And if Rody happens to be watching the fight in Japan from his home, we wouldn't be shocked.

Stain may not be a hero, but fans have made it clear they adore the justice-driven man. He showed up briefly to tip off All Might some arcs ago, but Stain has been MIA since then. The pros could definitely use his help even if he's not a pro like we know. And if All Might were to call for his aid, Stain might just show up.

As for the final pick, well – it is a long shot. Fans have been asking for ages for My Hero Academia to rope in characters from its prequel, and Crawler would be a perfect addition to this final act. We know the prequel ended with Koichi working as a pro in the United States, but he has maintained ties in Japan. As the final act moves forward, readers everywhere would geek out to see Crawler return to Japan as backup, and we're sure Aizawa would be dumbfounded by the comeback given their hilarious history.

