My Hero Academia Sets Up Bakugo’s Biggest Episode Yet New Season 7 Poster

My Hero Academia likes to go all out, and we’ve seen that quite clearly in season seven. While the manga wraps up its final few chapters, all eyes are on Deku’s latest anime outing. This year, My Hero Academia has dropped bombshells weekly with season seven, and its latest key visual has fans fearing the worst for Bakugo Katsuki.

As you can see below, a brand-new poster was released by the My Hero Academia team, and it is in anticipation of the anime’s next episode. This week, “Light Fades to Rain” will hit television, and Bakugo will be at its forefront.

In this new episode poster, you can see Bakugo has some serious firepower on him these days. The hero has taken his explosive gifts to the next level with this Support Item, so Shigaraki will have a minefield to deal with. However, the villain has little to worry about. Shigaraki has become more powerful than ever since gaining All For One, and he’s proven that strength already in season seven.

Of course, manga readers have been waiting anxiously for “Light Fades to Rain” this season. The episode’s title comes straight from the My Hero Academia manga, after all. We won’t delve into spoilers here, but Bakugo fans will want to hunker down for this big episode. If you know, you know.

For those not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can always brush up on the hit superhero series. The anime can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll as new episodes are dropping weekly now. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

