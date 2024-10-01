My Hero Academia Season 7 Sets Up Finale With All Might's Long-Awaited Return

My Hero Academia only has two episodes left in its seventh season but that doesn't mean fans should think there aren't some big battles yet to come. Thanks to Dabi being defeated by his family, as Shoto, Endeavor, and the other Todoroki clan members united to defeat Toya, the heroes are sitting pretty. Unfortunately, some of the biggest threats to Hero Society are still operational, with All For One remaining arguably the biggest. Standing in the demon lord's way, All Might might be powerless but the season finale is sure to have a major surprise waiting in the wings.

Warning. If you haven't kept up with My Hero Academia's manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some slight spoiler territory for All Might's future. As manga readers know, All Might is preparing to enter his "Iron Man" phase. Now that the embers of One For All have pretty much dissipated from Toshinori Yagi's body, he has a secret suit of armor that is incorporated into his hard-hitting vehicle known as Hercules. While he doesn't have much chance of defeating All For One regardless of suiting up, it's only a matter of waiting out the villain's current aging process as the villain keeps getting younger with each passing moment.

All For One's Big Return

My Hero Academia's third season saw All Might being forced into retirement as he had to use all his power to defeat All For One. Despite being imprisoned, the demon lord was eventually able to escape and seemed to have lost no strength despite his loss. The cards are stacked against Toshinori here but even if the anime sees him losing, his legacy as the former symbol of peace won't soon be forgotten by heroes young and old.

NAKAMURAS CUT AND THE "I AM HERE" SCENE WAS SO FUCKING COOL pic.twitter.com/oOjVqDgJUN — d0nut2x (@d0nut2x) September 28, 2024

My Hero Academia Season 8

As of the writing of this article, Studio Bones has not confirmed if there will be an eighth season, though it seems highly likely that My Hero Academia will produce one more season for its grand finale. With the manga having released its final chapter from creator Kohei Horikoshi, it would make sense to have an additional season following the latest season to bring the story of Class 1-A to an end. Manga readers know that the manga finale is one that puts a definitive bow on UA Academy, though there still could be an anime future for the franchise.

Hitting North American theaters this month, My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth film of the franchise and also hasn't been billed as its last. Should the series continue to make new movies, many fans have wondered if the series will focus on events taking place after the manga's grand finale. Luckily there is also the possibility of a major My Hero Academia story given the chance to take the anime world by storm.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not have been made by creator Kohei Horikoshi but it fills in quite a few story beats about UA Academy's universe. Focusing on new characters operating outside of the law such as Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster, the spin-off also documents the earlier days of All Might, Eraserhead, Mirko, and many other heroes. This has been a manga that anime fans have been dying to see and would help fill the void left by the end of the main series.

Want to follow along with Class 1-A and see how season seven comes to an end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.