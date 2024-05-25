My Hero Academia Creator Honors Hatsume's Season 7 Return in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has been setting up the main conflict between the heroes and villains with Season 7, and the creator behind it all is honoring Mei Hatsume's return to the anime with a special new sketch for the latest episode! My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off its run of new episodes earlier this month as it established the kind of uphill battle that Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes will be facing in the future. As the heroes try and prepare before All For One and Tomura Shigaraki make their move, this is the short time they'll have to make sure everything's set.

My Hero Academia Season 7 sees Deku and the others formulating a plan of attack for what's to come, but Deku himself needed some repairs to his equipment and decides to head to the Support Course. Which means that fans are reunited with Mei Hatsume for the first time in a while, and it's clear that she's been working very hard to support the heroes in every way that she can. To celebrate her comeback to the anime, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi highlighted her in a special sketch that you can check out below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is titled "The Story of How We All Became Heroes," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Due to his relationship with All For One, Yuga Aoyama calls himself a villain, but Deku tells him that he can still be a hero and reaches a hand out to him." You can now check out the latest episode of the season streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been confirmed that it will be running for 21 episodes in total. Which means it will run for two consecutive cours airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedule (so it will end some time around late September ahead of the Fall 2024 season of shows). With Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release still working through the final battles, it's also yet to be revealed where this new season will end.

You can catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia so far with Crunchyroll and Hulu, and find the newest chapters of the manga (for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.