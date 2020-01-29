My Hero Academia Reveals How Far Aizawa Will Go for Eri

The pinnacle of Season Four of My Hero Academia may be thought to be Overhaul, but in actuality, it may very well be Eri. The young girl who made Overhaul’s dream of eliminating super heroes in the world a real possibility thanks to a quirk erasing drug engineering via her blood was finally rescued following Midoriya’s battle with the head of the Yakuza and the Eight Bullets. With Eri under the care of UA Academy, Eraserhead has taken it upon himself to watch over her and one fan noted just how far Aizawa went to make her happy.

Eraserhead is a tough but fair teacher for Class 1-A, concealing a heart of gold beneath a rough exterior. While he definitely has put his class through the ringer, it’s clear that he prides himself on being a shoulder for his students and citizens in need of help to rely on. With Aizawa’s quirk allowing him to manage Eri’s power to “rewind people” back to previous states of their existence, Eraserhead has taken a special interest in the young girl.

Twitter User Deafmic caught the fact that Aizawa had seemingly purchased a high end sweater for Eri, strewn with images of cats, showing that he has a special place in his heart for the young child who was used as a tool by the nefarious Overhaul:

i also want to point out that ganriki is a designer in the bnha world. these are designer clothes. aizawa bought designer clothes for a 6 year old. he presumably paid a lot for them. because they had cats on them and this is what they look like pic.twitter.com/1KQW9uN25a — ✨ Mic ✨ (@deafmic) January 25, 2020

Fans of the manga spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, may recall that Eraserhead has a unique background with cats, especially with one in particular playing a heavy role in his journey to becoming a professional hero. By choosing a sweater with a feline friend on it, it’s clear that Aizawa only wants the best for Eri following her terrible ordeal. With the Cultural Festival giving the heroes some much needed downtime, it should be a good opportunity to learn more about the young girl with an insanely powerful quirk.

What do you think of Eraserhead’s heart of gold? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.