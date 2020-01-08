My Hero Academia Prompts Debate with One Scene’s Translation

The recent episode of My Hero Academia didn’t just give us a titanic tussle between Midoriya and Overhaul, but it looked into the background of one of the biggest new heroes that were introduced in season four. Ken Takagi, aka Rock Lock, has the ability to freeze in time any object that he has touched. With this quirk come a number of different abilities that Rock Lock is privy to, such as being able to throw tiles into the air and use them as a hovering platform to transport across a city skyline. Now, one controversial scene from the most recent installment has fans debating one another over what was said originally in the manga.

Twitter User PS36OHD2 shared the controversial scene, with Rock Lock’s partner stating that their child had “genetics that went too much in his direction”, while the original translation had Ken’s wife stating that their baby “really took after them”:

Lol these subtitles hella suspect on this latest My Hero Academia episode, she didnt say this in the manga ? 💀 pic.twitter.com/bOzrTUJgqH — PS360HD2 (@PS360HD2) January 4, 2020

Rock Lock has joined the professional heroes and aspiring heroes of Class 1-A as they storm the Yakuza headquarters. Rock was debilitated during the onslaught thanks in part to the super villain known as Toga, a member of the League of Villains who has the ability to transform into her target after she drinks their blood. With the flashback of Lock thinking of his home life, a debate has certainly begun that pits the anime of My Hero Academia and the manga.

The Overhaul arc is inching ever closer to a conclusion, with Chisaki unleashing his full potential by fusing in a similar vein as the characters from Dragon Ball using the Fusion Dance or the Potarra Earrings. Who will survive among the heroes and the villains is yet to be seen, but it’s sure to be an explosive finale.

