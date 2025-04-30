Blue Lock Brings New Look at Jinpachi Ego in Canada for Massive Promo

Blue Lock has made an unusual yet unsurprising ad campaign for an egoist, and its newest rollout is a surprise, but not out of the blue as fans are eagerly reading the manga following Season 2’s conclusion. From the editorial team at Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans have gotten to see the rollout of a Blue Lock ad campaign that features fan-favorite characters throughout regions of Japan as the cherry blossoms bloom. Not only is this specific ad campaign particularly innovative, but it has also recently grown in size and has expanded to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the next leg of the cherry blossom blooms. A campaign like this is fairly unique and is incredibly exciting to see, as it shows the ability of ad and editorial teams to make impressive ads that are innovative and abide by the themes of a series, all while matching up with a natural occurrence for a combined effect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original promotion ran from March 25th through April 27th and moved through multiple regions of Japan, such as Fukuoka and Sapporo. This run was synced up with the Sakura season, and each poster was unveiled in a corresponding region to match up with the blooming of the cherry blossoms in said region. Each of the featured ads had an egoist player who was working towards becoming a striker, leaving words of aspiration for workers and students pending the region. Canada, being a target of this ad’s expansion, doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that there are large Japanese communities within cities like Toronto and Waterloo. On the west coast, there’s an especially large concentration, with Victoria and Vancouver hosting an impressive amount of cherry blossom trees like in Japan, which bloom shortly after their counterparts in Japan.

🌸Blue Lock's Egoistic Cherry Blossom Campaign🌸



📍 Now on display at Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto 🇨🇦



🗓️ Until May 4

📸 Snap a pic with the display and post with the hashtag #ブルーロックでエゴい新生活 for a chance to win one of 10 exclusive clear files!



⚽️Read the #BLUELOCK… pic.twitter.com/PvzPBkvye5 — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) April 28, 2025

Where to Find the Ads

If you’ve missed the regional ads, there’s no need to fret, as all of the Japan-based posters can be accessed on the Weekly Shonen Magazine website. Each poster features a different character and a region-specific encouraging quote from an egoist. However, if you’re looking to see one in person and aren’t too far out from Toronto, you may want to take a stroll down Yonge-Dundas Square to see the Canada-exclusive ad in person. This campaign will run in the square until May 4th and features Jinpachi Ego delivering a quote to any egoist who will listen. “If you’re not the world’s top egoist, you can never become the world’s best striker,” one of Ego’s most iconic moments among the multitude of quotes for which fans adore him.

Beyond the quote, the poster also features a mini-map of Canada with Toronto’s province, Ontario, highlighted in red and a small note informing fans to look for the cherry blossom bloom in the area. There is also a reference to a possible prize at the bottom of the poster that tells you to post with a hashtag for the chance to win. As far as ad campaigns go, this specific one, lining up with a transformative season in Japan, has treaded new water and has shown to be engaging and creative enough to possibly have legs in the future. There is something effortless yet so impressive about using the natural season to your benefit in an ad campaign that you can’t help but enjoy and hope to see more of. Quite the egoist move from the editorial team and the kind of thing Jinpachi Ego would certainly take note of.

H/T: Oricon US