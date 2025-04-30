Demon Slayer’s Best Movie Is Coming Back to Theaters (& You Can Get Tickets Now)

Play video

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to return to screens next month with its best movie in a whole new resolution, and now you can nab your tickets to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train for its re-release. Demon Slayer is readying to return later this year with the first in a planned full trilogy of new films taking on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga franchise, so the franchise has been celebrating in style. One such way is a return from its first big movie that helped to bring the anime to its current juggernaut level of popularity.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 14th, and tickets for these screenings are now on sale. This re-release will be a special 4K upgraded version of the film, so it will be the best looking version of the film yet with both Japanese and English dubbed versions of the film being available with this new showing. You can check out the trailer for this big movie return in the video above to help get ready for its launch.

What Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train?

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki for ufotable, and distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train was a huge event when it first hit theaters many years ago. It was a game changer for the overall anime landscape as it capitalized on the recent explosion of popularity of Demon Slayer’s TV anime at the time, and took it to a whole new kind of level as it exploded in theaters. It was at the time one of the most financially successful anime films of all time as a result of this box office success too, and now many more fans will get their chance to see it on the big screen.

Demon Slayer has gained a lot more fans since Mugen Train first hit theaters as well, and there is a much different world surrounding theaters than back then too. If you missed your chance to see it the first time, this is now the best way to experience the film first hand. It’s teased as such, “In a world riddled with demons, a young man, Tanjiro Kamado, and his comrades investigate the disappearance of passengers aboard a mysterious train as members of the Demon Slayer Corps, an organization dedicated to protecting humanity. With the help of a powerful ally, these Demon Slayers must confront evil in a heroic battle to bring an end to the nightmare!”

What to Know for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc?

After seeing this movie come back to theaters, Demon Slayer is about to hit theaters with a brand new film trilogy. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle serves as the first film and will be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). The release windows and dates for the second and third films have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for what this new film will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”