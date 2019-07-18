My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases English Dub Trailer

The newest trailer for My Hero Academia’s fourth season has arrived for the English dub of the series. Showing off Midoriya and the rest of the UA Academy students facing entirely new threats in the forms of Overhaul, The League of Villains, and their internships. With new challenges presenting themselves, the gang will need some help from new heroes making their way to the field as well as the returning “Big Three” from the end of the third season. With the new trailer dropping, its clear that Season four is going to translate the acting packed arc of Overhaul to fans around the world.

Online News Source IGN posted the newest trailer to their Twitter Account, taking what was shown at San Diego Comic-Con and giving it hungry quirk obsessed fans:

🚨🚨 Get your first look at the My Hero Academia Season 4 English dub trailer! 🚨🚨 #SDCC2019https://t.co/UqgT3gDhSX pic.twitter.com/Gk7FAwtHkX — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2019

While the trailer itself was shown to attendees of the San Diego Comic-Con, including our own Megan Peters whose coverage can be found here, it’s only until just this moment that the English Dub trailer was made available to the world at large. While there have been numerous reports from both San Diego Comic-Con and the recently held Anime Expo as to some of the scenes that will take place in the upcoming fourth season, this new trailer gives fans a better look as to what will take place and how the English voices, both new and old, will be portrayed for the “Overhaul” arc overall.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.