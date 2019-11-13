My Hero Academia Reveals Midoriya’s Surprising Fame

My Hero Academia has had Midoriya fight a lot of battles during his time attending UA Academy and attempting to become the heir apparent to the “Symbol of Peace”, All Might. Now, Izuku is facing an entirely new war, the war of public opinion! In the most recent episode of the fourth season, Midoriya went on patrol for his first day in Sir Nighteye’s agency, fulfilling his work study with the more seasoned hero of Lemillion. While walking down the street, Midoriya is recognized and Deku realizes he has a brand new hurdle to overcome.

Thanks in part to UA Academy’s Sports Festival tournament, and strenuous challenges, which were broadcast to the world at large, a lot of the students of Class 1-A have become household names. As two young women walked past Lemillion and Deku, they recognized the younger hero, noting that Izuku was in fact battling for the right to become a professional hero. This is clearly a fight he was going to have to face eventually, as with the title of the new “Symbol of Peace”, Midoriya would have to make himself known and trusted among the general populace.

As you may recall from earlier in the franchise, Midoriya participated in the Sports Festival, where he had to not only accomplish some team challenges, but also participate in a one on one battle against Todoroki, his fellow classmate that has the power over fire and ice. Though Izuku ultimately lost his battle against the son of Endeavor, it’s clear that he was still able to make an impression on the general public thanks to the intensity of the brawl itself.

Of course, this season, popularity is hardly the biggest hurdle that Deku is going to have to contend with as the leader of the Yakuza, Overhaul, has nefarious plans in the works for all of our heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.