My Hero Academia Compares Overhaul to All For One

Overhaul is truly making his mark on the franchise of My Hero Academia. From taking down the League of Villains nearly single handedly, crippling some and killing others, and giving Midoriya a level of fear that he’s never encountered before, it’s clear that the current leader of the Yakuza is going to wage a tough battle against the heroes. Of course, with his super villainy flag waving the wind, the comparison with the main villain of the last season, All For One, cannot be avoided and is indeed mentioned in this most recent episode of the anime.

As fans know, All For One was responsible for the “retirement” of All Might, managing to bring low the one time “Symbol of Peace” by making him use nearly all of his quirk’s power in the process. The villain’s goal was to create a new world and exact revenge against All Might, creating the League of Villains and perhaps more importantly, acting as a father to the young villain Shigaraki. Wielding the ability to absorb quirks from others and use them for his own needs, it seems that his path and Overhaul’s are somewhat similar.

In his discussion with Shigaraki, Overhaul mentions that he too is seeking to “disrupt the status quo”, much like All For One, although he brags that he is taking things to “the next level”. While All For One absorbed quirks, Overhaul seeks to suppress them, using a new drug that manages to erase the quirks of their targets either temporarily or permanently. With his plan laid out, Shigaraki considers joining Overhaul, merging the Yakuza with the League of Villains and creating a powerful new army for the heroes of UA Academy to face.

While Overhaul doesn’t come close to All For One’s insane power level, it’s clear that his plan and intellect will make him just as dangerous and perhaps take more from the heroes when the battle is complete.

What do you think of the comparison of Overhaul to All For One? Who is the scarier villain in your opinion?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.