My Hero Academia Reveals Overhaul’s Real Name

With the arrival of season four of My Hero Academia, a new threat has emerged for not only the heroes of UA Academy, but the League of Villains as well with Overhaul. The bird mask wearing villain has a devastating quirk that allows him to completely annihilate anything he touches, as well as reconstitute whatever he destroys should he wish. With his first encounter with Shigaraki’s crew, Overhaul made himself known by killing one of the League of Villains’ ranks, as well as crippling another. Recently, in the latest installment, the franchise revealed the real name for this current leader of the Yakuza.

Overhaul, for those who read the manga specifically, is one of the most dangerous villains that the heroes of My Hero Academia have faced, and with the likes of All For One, Stain, and Shigaraki already being fought, this is no small statement. His real name, as is revealed by Sir Nighteye, is Kai Chisaki and it’s clear that this villain has some grand plans for the world, none of them good.

The Yakuza, as was shown in a previous episode, are in dire straits. With the emerging of heroes across the world, the normal organized crime families were either eradicated or vastly reduced in the face of heroes such as All Might and Endeavor. Overhaul is attempting to bring the crime family back and is attempting to merge the League of Villains with his gang in order to boost both his notoriety as well as the return of the Yakuza proper.

Aside from leading the group of criminals, a mystery arises from the young girl that Overhaul keeps under his wing. The young girl Eri has a secret that makes her valuable to Kai, as the head of the Yakuza is looking to make his mark on the world in the worst way possible.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.