Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reaches Impressive Streaming Milestone Ahead of Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been taking over the small screen one year after its big screen debut, and it’s hit an impressive new streaming milestone across multiple platforms as fans watch the film in anticipation of its big sequel. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle first hit theaters across the world last year, and it ended up being one of the most successful anime film releases in cinematic history. So it’s no surprise to find out that its streaming launch has been met with the same success.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle hit Crunchyroll earlier this Summer for its streaming debut, but as of last month expanded that release to other platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Naturally the film has been doing well on each platform as not only has it netted some of the highest number of ratings on Crunchyroll, but has also dominated Netflix’s top movie spot in just the few weeks since its original streaming launch. It’s been a big deal.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Dominates Streaming After Launch

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As of the time of this writing, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is currently reviewed by over 100,000 users on Crunchyroll and that’s something that has not been done by many other feature film releases on the platform. Further demonstrating that popularity is the fact that it has also taken the top spot on the Top 10 Non-English Movies list on Netflix for the week of its release with over six million views as of this time. It’s been taken over the small screen much like the big screen debut, and that’s only going to continue from here on out.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I doing so well upon its streaming release has been even more impressive when you consider that the film first hit theaters a year ago. Fans had been waiting this long for its official digital release, and have welcomed it with open arms as there was still a great deal of hype around it for those who want to watch it again. And with tons of new fans likely joining the fun, it’s easier for those fans to jump into the new film ahead of its big sequel release.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II has been officially confirmed to be in the works as the next film in the trilogy taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. But unfortunately for those fans waiting for the release of the sequel, it’s yet to be revealed when fans will be able to check out the sequel in action. No release date or window has been confirmed for the sequel as of this time, nor have there been any reveals about its production staff, potential returning voice cast and more.

There could be a big update on the sequel revealed soon enough, however. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been announced as one of the major titles that Shueisha will be showcasing during their upcoming Jump Festa 2027 event later this December, and that would be the perfect opportunity to share an update that fans have been waiting for. But for now, have you been streaming the new Demon Slayer movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!