New Shonen Jump Series Is the Mob Psycho Replacement Fans Never Knew They Needed

As the Fall 2026 anime season has arrived, the anime industry is seeing the release of new series, but Shonen Jump, as the leading manga magazine, is also bringing in new works. In particular, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform continues to provide new manga, once again proving the platform’s ability to feature interesting series. The latest manga debuting comes from the mangaka who has already created two comedy series, Sachi’s Records: Sachi’s Book of Revelation and Watch Out! Death Flag!. The creator, Chanta, has built a reputation for creating quirky series, and their return with the new series, Noro-Noro Puku-Puku, continues that reputation.

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Chanta’s latest manga, Noro-Noro Puku-Puku, which launched as an English Simulpub on Manga Plus on October 5 in the West, comes with the unique style the author has presented in their previous works. The series features a cursed shrine maiden, Suzu, who is cursed by the gods themselves due to her behavior as a shrine maiden, taking advantage of people who fear the curses to make money. The judgment given to her perfectly sets the tone of the series, and it feels somewhat similar to an element that Mob Psycho 100 presented through its narrative and a character.

Comedy Manga Creator’s New Shonen Jump+ Series Is the Perfect Mob Psycho Replacement

Image courtesy of Shueisha

One of the best elements of Mob Psycho 100 was its placement of comedy among the curses and Mob’s journey as a psychic exorcising them. In particular, the character who made the series feel more comedic was Arataka Reigen, who was clearly a con artist taking advantage of people afraid of curses. He was lucky to have Mob work for him, allowing him to maintain his status as a con artist for a long time. The premise of a con artist among curses and exorcism is what Shonen Jump+’s new series, Noro-Noro Puku-Puku, presents with its main character, taking it in a way that fans might have liked to see Reigen receive some divine and comedic punishment for being a con artist.

Suzu is immediately subjected to divine punishment from a god, where she has to exorcise 108 curses in total if she wants to keep living, with a cat named Puko attached to her head. The rest of the pilot chapter then sees Suzu following this punishment as she helps get rid of her classmate’s curse. The whole process is presented with perfect comedic timing, as Suzu showcases her desperation to get rid of her classmate’s curse, caring more about herself than actually helping her classmate. Suzu even tells her classmates to continue getting cursed so that she can complete her task immediately.

It is a perfect first chapter that presents a protagonist who is a con artist and now has to actually do the job as punishment, a premise that anyone will find amusing. Chanta has been known for presenting intriguing yet funny series, and this latest one is living up to that reputation. With elements that subtly reference Mob Psycho 100 as well, there couldn’t be a much better new series for anyone to start reading on Shonen Jump+.