My Hero Academia Reveals Lemillion’s Ultimate Attack

With Star Wars Episode IX: Rise Of Skywalker currently in theaters, what better time than now for My Hero Academia to have their own unique tie in to the popular movie series? In the latest installment of the super hero anime, the member of the Big Three, Lemillion, finally reached Overhaul and several members of the Eight Bullets in an attempt to save the distressed young girl, Eri. With little other option, Mirio was forced to rely on his ultimate attack that is humorously called “Phantom Menace”, though the translation is the “Phantom Threat” in order to avoid those pesky trademark issues.

Following the deadly conflict between Fat Gum, Red Riot, and Rappa in previous weeks, fans had high expectations for the brawl that would take place between the ever smiling hero of Lemillion and the “demon leader” of the Yakuza in Overhaul. Before Mirio could reach the mob boss, he had to deal with Nemoto and Sakaki, two deadly members of the Eight Bullets.

With unique quirks, Nemoto had the ability to have anyone he asked a question answer truthfully while Sakaki could transfer his drunkiness over to any target in his line of vision. This combination couldn’t be more different but certainly halted Lemillion in his tracks, with the one time heir to All Might having to unleash his “Phantom Menace” technique to take them down.

Propelling himself through the walls and floors around these Eight Bullet members, Mirio was able to bring them both down, but not enough to keep them incapacitated for the rest of the fight against Overhaul. Unfortunately for Lemillion, this fatal error would cost him dearly as Nemoto was able to load one of the quirk erasing bullets in his gun and fire it into their foe, taking Mirio’s Quirk from him forever. Even with his quirk now gone, Lemillion proves himself ever the hero and continues fighting against Overhaul, even with the odds stacked highly against him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.