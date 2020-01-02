My Hero Academia’s Overhaul Achieves Ultimate Goal

My Hero Academia has given the professional heroes of the world, as well as the students of Class 1-A, a brand new threat to fight against as Overhaul has achieved his ultimate goal. With the distressed child Eri in his clutches, the head of the Yakuza has been using the girl’s quirk in order to create a brand new drug that has the ability to permanently erase the powers of any person that it comes into contact with. While the Yakuza has only been able to create a small amount of the drug so far, it has already struck a deadly blow against the heroes.

In a previous installment, a lesser version of the drug filled dart had struck the young hero Suneater, temporarily erasing his powers while he was fighting alongside Fat Gum and Red Riot. Right when the heroes began their assault against the Yakuza, Overhaul and the Eight Bullets were able to perfect the drug in their attempt to bring back their organization to their glory days and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Lemillion, Mirio of the Big Three, came into contact with Overhaul and two members of the Eight Bullets, he experienced the drug erasing quirk first hand, permanently losing his Quirk which gave him the ability to phase through solid matter. Even with his powers now gone, Lemillion still continued the fight against the Yakuza albeit without his Quirk.

With Midoriya entering the scene in the final moments of the most recent installment, it’s clear that this is going to be one of the biggest battles that the young hero has ever encountered in his brief career. It’s clear that the quirk erasing drug adds a new level of danger for the professional heroes of My Hero Academia and we’ll have to see how this brand new element comes into play with the franchise moving forward.

What do you think of Overhaul finally reaching his ultimate goal? Do you think any other heroes in My Hero Academia will suffer a similar fate as Lemillion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.