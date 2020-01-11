Overhaul’s Most Terrifying Transformation Is Revealed In My Hero Academia

With Overhaul having the ability to break down anything and reconstruct it as he sees fit, the head of the Yakuza has been putting his powers to good use! At first, he demonstrated not only an ability to heal any wound and create high flying spikes from the ground, but also, could use his quirk in order to fuse with his underlings in the Eight Bullets, giving himself a huge power up. As the seemingly final fight between Overhaul and Deku took place, Chisaki found a way to increase his strength even further.

With Eri’s quirk seperating Chisaki from his henchman, Shin Nemoto, Overhaul found himself in quite the predicament. With Midoriya’s resolve at its highest level, the head of the Yakuza comes across a much needed boon, his unconscious bruiser of Rikiya Katsukame. The DC Comics’ Bane looking villain had the ability to harness the energy from anyone he touched thanks to his quirk, and was able to add the power to his own, increasing his size.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Overhaul breaks down Katsukame and adds his strength to his own, it creates an Overhaul the likes of which we have never seen before. Now towering over Midoriya with several ghoulishly long limbs protruding from his back, it takes everything Deku has and then some to bring him down.

With Midoriya accessing Eri’s Quirk, he is able to instantly heal any damage that is caused by his use of the One For All “100%” mode, creating “Infinite 100%”. Using the power that was once wielded by All Might, Deku easily brings down Overhaul, smashing him out of the Yakuza leader out of his fusion.

As Overhaul’s arc comes to an end, it’s clear that the Yakuza have given us one of the best story lines to take place in My Hero Academia and we hope at some point, we can see Chisaki make a come back as he easily stood among the heavy hitters of the franchise such as All For One and Stain.

What did you think of Overhaul’s imposing, disgusting final form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.