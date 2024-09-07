My Hero Academia Sees Major Villains Switch Sides

Things are quite dire for the heroes in My Hero Academia's seventh anime season. While their original plan of separating the villains from one another went somewhat successfully, an awoken Kurogiri flipped the script on the battle. In the latest episodes, Toga has used Twice's blood to unleash countless doppelgangers onto the battlefield, Dabi is in front of his father, and Shigaraki's Quirks are no longer suppressed by Eraserhead and Monoma. In the heroes' darkest hour, a shining light has arrived in some unexpected sources as several major villains from the shonen's past have decided to aid Deku and Class 1-A.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime, Episode 16 of Season Seven, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Thanks to the diabolical hacking of the Meta Liberation Army's Tomoyasu Chikazoku, aka Skeptic, UA Academy's floating island is barreling toward the ground. In a shocking twist of fate, a last-minute save fights back against Skeptic's antics in the form of La Brava. The pint-sized tech master halts Tomoyasu's efforts and infects his system with a virus that sends him packing. Of course, wherever La Brava goes, Gentle Criminal isn't far behind.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia: Villains Turn To The Light Side

Even though La Brava was able to pause Skeptic's technological assault, it wasn't enough to halt UA Academy's descent into the sea. Luckily, La Brava's significant other, Gentle Criminal, arrived at the locale in the nick of time. Thanks to the pink-haired hacker's love for her cohort, Gentle was able to hold up UA Academy and stop the heroes from losing the university. Unfortunately, there was still another major threat to the school.

Shigaraki now has access to all of his Quirks once again thanks to Toga's doubles overwhelming Aizawa and Monoma. Looking to touch the ground and decay UA Academy, Deku finds himself unable to halt Tomura's advance but receives another last-minute save. Lady Nagant has returned to the fray, touched by her previous encounter with Izuku, and unleashed a shot that both removed Shigaraki's arm and left the villain reeling. This final battle is far from over thanks to the former villains' interjections.

