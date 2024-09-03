My Hero Academia Season 7 Puts Dabi on the Line With a Fiery Comeback

My Hero Academia’s final battle might have Deku and Shigaraki at the top of the ticket, but All For One and One For All are far from the only combatants that are fighting to determine Hero Society’s future. One of the biggest “undercard” fights comes in the form of a twisted family reunion as Shoto Todoroki attempts to stop his villainous brother, Dabi. Despite claiming a victory against Toya earlier in season seven, the fiery antagonist is back on his feet and has never been scarier than the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season. Dabi’s return is one that spells serious trouble for Class 1-A.

Despite Shoto unleashing his “Phosphor” attack which blended his fire and ice mastery into one blow, it wasn’t enough to take down his older brother. Thanks to Toya secretly inheriting attributes from both of his parents, aka Endeavor’s fire and Rei’s ice, Dabi was able to get back into the gray. Unfortunately for Shoto, Toya doesn’t want to spend any more time in fighting his brother and instead wants to take the battle directly to Endeavor. With Enji Todoroki fighting against All For One alongside Hawks, things have gone from bad to worse for the top hero as Dabi is teleported to his dear old dad’s location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dabi’s Fiery Comeback

Alongside his new power-up, Dabi has a terrifying appearance to match his fearsome abilities. Looking more like a walking skeleton than the young boy who previously wanted to impress his father, Toya might be the scariest villain in the League of Villains’ roster at the moment. Thanks to Kurogiri awakening once again and teleporting him to his father, Toya might be teaming up with All For One to deliver a decisive blow to UA Academy.

#MyHeroAcademia Holy hell, that voice work for Shoto is AMAZING



The pain in his voice shines so clearly 😭 pic.twitter.com/4fzpI4Own5 — ZheroG (Togachako Edition 🪐🩸) (@glennster2363) August 31, 2024

Toya might look like the scariest villain on the block in My Hero Academia’s seventh season, but Toga might be the most powerful at this point. In the latest installment, the blood-drinking villainess takes on the Quirk of Twice, creating an infinite army of doppelgangers that are filling the battlefield with opponents for the heroes. Even though Deku and company had the upper hand, things have changed in favor of All For One, Shigaraki, and their villainous allies.

Want to see how My Hero Academia’s seventh season ends? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy.