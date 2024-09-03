My Hero Academia Season 7 Reveals Twice's Final Ploy Against the Pros

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the midst of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode kicked off Toga's final use of Twice's power against the pro heroes. My Hero Academia Season 7 has been focusing its efforts on a few key fights against the final League of Villains members standing in this major war. During the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in Season 6, the major loss on both sides of the fence was Twice, who Hawks had killed in order to keep his power from becoming a deciding factor in the final battles.

Ever since, Toga has been keeping her hatred strong for Hawks as she was closest to Twice out of everyone else in the League of Villains. This season has been pushing her to the brink as she had already been rejected by Izuku Midoriya, and given that her confession failed and Twice is fully gone, Toga has no reason to hold back anymore and has used the last bit of blood she had left from Twice to transform into him and fully use his power. Now Twice has "returned" and is ready to flip the war on its head.

My Hero Academia: Toga Brings Twice Back to Life

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 sees Toga struggling against the heroes, and thus she decides to use Twice's blood. It happens quickly as while Ochaco is able to track Toga through her elusive techniques, the villain had distracted her long enough to complete the transformation. She immediately starts using Twice's double quirk, and soon enough Kurogiri appears in a warp to send Toga to All For One's battlefield. When Kurogiri asks Toga what she wants to do, she declares she wants to kill Hawks.

Hawks, in response, then immediately rushes to kill Twice once again as he knows just how dangerous this Double quirk can be as long as there are too few heroes to fight back against them. This is likely going to be the turning point in the war as Toga will also be able to hide her real self amongst all of the doubles, and she'll help Twice to get his revenge long after the villain was killed. But that's if the heroes can't find a way to stop Toga's use of Twice's power before the worst happens.