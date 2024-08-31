My Hero Academia Unleashes Toga’s Ultimate Form

Things were going as well as they could have for My Hero Academia’s heroes in the anime’s seventh season. Deku had arrived at UA Academy to fight Shigaraki, Spinner’s new powers were undone thanks to the likes of Present Mic, Shoji, and Koda, Shoto Todoroki had the upper hand against his brother Dabi, and All For One was reverting back in time thanks to pulling out the ace up his sleeve. Unfortunately, things have gone quite bad for Class 1-A as one pivotal moment awakened a “sleeping giant” and Toga has managed to pull out her trump card in My Hero Academia’s latest episode.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the fifteenth episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season, be forewarned that we’ll be wading through some major spoiler territory. Spinner acquired some wild new powers from All For One, making the lizard-like villain look closer to Marvel’s Venom than the antagonist anime fans once knew. While Spinner was able to make his way to Kurogiri, a last-minute shout from Present Mic brought him to his knees and eradicated the vas power he had accumulated. In one final action, Shigaraki’s best pal placed the decaying villain’s hand on Kurogiri, awakening the Nomu and giving the villains a major boost.

Toga Unleashed

One of the most essential parts of All Might’s initial plan was to make sure that all the villains were separated, using a copy of Kurogiri’s Quirk to do so. Now that the teleporting villains has been awakened, not only is the Nomu reuniting the League of VIllains but the antagonists are powering up in the meantime. On top of Dabi arriving in front of his father, Toga has downed the blood of Twice and has unveiled her ultimate transformation along with an ability that will overwhelm the entire world.

“Infinite Doubles – Sad Man’s Death Parade” is Toga at her most terrifying, now able to create infinite doubles of herself that not only all have Twice’s appearance but have all of Toga’s abilities as well. In the final moments of the latest episode, Kurogiri is bringing Toga’s many duplicates to all parts of the world and the Quirk Singularity Theory is becoming more of a reality as a result.

