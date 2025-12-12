My Hero Academia Shares a Gift With The Fans Before The End

My Hero Academia is only hours away from releasing the final episode of its anime adaptation, with some major moments and revelations still set to arrive this week. Now that All For One and Shigaraki have been defeated, all that remains is looking to the future in a world wherein heroes once again are at the top of the ladder. With the penultimate episode scratching off some major long-awaited moments as a gift for the fans, Studio BONES has one more trick up its sleeve before we finally say goodbye to Izuku Midoriya and UA Academy’s Class 1-A.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Bones has been with My Hero Academia’s anime since the very beginning, having already made a name for itself with the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist and its remake series, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. While the production house’s time with Hero Society might be coming to a close, they have other projects in the anime world to look forward to. BONES is set to continue exploring the world of Gachiakuta, while also planning a comeback to mangaka Hiromu Arakawa with Daemons of the Shadow Realm. With their legendary eight-season run coming to an end, the production house has released a new look at the young heroes who are set to graduate and become professional crime fighters in My Hero Academia’s series finale.

studio bones

What Lies Ahead For Deku?

Studio Bones

Without touching too much on spoilers, My Hero Academia’s series finale is sure to be controversial for many if it follows in the footsteps of its source material. When the manga ended last year, many readers were perplexed at the decisions that Deku made for his future, following the loss of One For All and the superpowers that made him one of the strongest heroes. While Izuku Midoriya might not be the Symbol of Peace in the same way that All Might was, the young hero finds his niche in Hero Society following the Paranormal Liberation Front.

As of the writing of this article, there has yet to be confirmation whether we’ll ever see Deku’s class make a comeback, though there is a slim hope regarding the future of My Hero Academia’s main series. Following the fourth movie of the shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, Studio BONES has yet to confirm what the future will hold for heroes on the silver screen, though they also haven’t closed the door completely regarding the idea of a fifth movie.

Luckily, we won’t be totally saying goodbye to Kohei Horikoshi’s universe as January will see My Hero Academia: Vigilantes return to the screen with its second season. As Crawler and company continue to operate outside of the law. Even though you shouldn’t expect Class 1-A to make an appearance, expect some big names from the main series to poke their heads out into the series if the shonen spin-off continues following the source material.

What do you think of My Hero Academia bringing its anime to a close? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!