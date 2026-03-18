My Hero Academia Will End One of Its Biggest Side Projects

My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation ended with its eighth season last year, finally giving viewers the full story of how Izuku Midoriya ushered in a new era of peace for Hero Society. Luckily, there remains one more installment that will further explore Deku’s future as May will see the release of “More,” a special episode documenting material from the manga. On top of the main series making a comeback, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is also showing stories taking place in UA’s universe. Unfortunately, a major entry in the anime franchise is preparing to take its final bow.

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My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact is a free-to-play role-playing game that allows fans to pick some of their favorite heroes and villains to explore a digital landscape. Arriving in 2022, the mobile entry has spent over four years adapting the superhero shonen series to phones, but alas, all good things must come to an end. Taking to social media, the game makers shared the following announcement: “Thank you for always playing My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact. We would like to inform you that the service will be discontinued as of May 18th, 2026. We sincerely thank you for all your support and patronage thus far. For details regarding the discontinuation, please check within the game.”

Ultra Impact’s Final Days

Studio BONES

In the lead-up to the game ending its services this May, Ultra Impact is planning to give current players some bonuses before the grand finale. While currency for the game has already come to an end, players will have the opportunity to use ten free character recruits in the final days. No new characters will be added to the game moving forward, obviously, but fans still have time to check out the landscape that survived and thrived for over four years. With dozens of characters playable in the game, it might be worth your time exploring the role-playing adventure before its curtain call.

As for what lies ahead for My Hero Academia as a whole, that question is one that is not so clear. While Vigilantes is still in its second season, a third has yet to be confirmed for the anime adaptation. The spin-off series already ended its manga run in 2022, but there is plenty of material to potentially mean there is one more season that could be made. Of course, the main anime series only has one episode left in the chamber, which has fans wondering if this is truly the end for My Hero Academia.

To date, creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to confirm whether he’ll return to the manga game, though he hasn’t hinted at a return of Class 1-A. One thing that anime fans are hoping for is that Studio BONES might create one last movie to cap off the shonen franchise, as there has been no word that its latest film, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was the series’s last. A new movie, should it be confirmed, might potentially focus on the adult versions of our young heroes, which is a topic that many fans would love to see.

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Via My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact Official Website