My Hero Academia Finally Introduces All Of Shigaraki’s Family

My Hero Academia has kept plenty of mysteries going about its heroes’ loved ones, and several of those secrets have been all about Shigaraki. Now, it looks like the series is ready to break several of them down, so it’s time for a big welcome. The whole of the Tomura clan has been revealed at long last.

Recently, the new chapter of My Hero Academia went live, and it was there fans met Shigaraki on the battlefield. The villain is continuing his face-off with Re-Destro as the Meta Liberation Army pushes to beat the League of Villains. However, this plan begins to crumble as Shigaraki unlocks new powers all whilst revealing new memories of his past.

As you can read in chapter 235, the update introduces fans to Shigaraki’s whole family. It turns out the boy was raised by Kotaro Shimura, his father who is the son of Nana Shimura. His mother remains unnamed in the series, but she ends up being the biggest ally on Shigaraki’s side. Fans were also reintroduced to the villain’s older sister Hana before meeting both of his maternal grandparents.

For fans, the entry of Hana in chapter 235 was no big surprise, but the person who did surprise fans was Kotaro. The older man was unlike his mother Nana in every way. Strict to a dangerous degree, Kotaro had a massive grudge against anyone with heroic ambitions, and he made sure Shigaraki would never dream of becoming a pro. However, it turns out his harsh treatment of the boy helped pivot Shigaraki into becoming one of Japan’s most notorious villains in recent years.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.