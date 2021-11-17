My Hero Academia Just Put Shigaraki’s Greatest Quirk in Danger

In the battle between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki in the pages of My Hero Academia’s manga, both the sides of heroes and villains saw some major casualties, and it seems as though the heir to All For One might have lost one of his most powerful Quirks in the process. Though Season Six of the anime is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, the giant battle between heroes and villains, this battle might not make the cut for the anime adaptation that is set to return to the small screen next year.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 333, you might want to steer clear of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Star And Stripe might have seemingly perished in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, with Shigaraki’s decay burning away her physical body, but her legacy, and her Quirk New Order, might have astronomically depowered the heir to All For One. With Cathleen Bates leaving one last rule for her Quirk to follow, New Order began tearing apart all of the Quirks currently residing within Shigaraki’s body, meaning that while he might now gain the power that Star And Stripe wielded, every other superpower he had might have been destroyed in the process. This might also include his Decay, which he has wielded since he was a toddler.

So what does this mean for Shigaraki? While he might no longer have Decay or the other various abilities that were inherent in All For One, he would, theoretically, still be able to use the power of New Order, which would grant him the ability to set two rules for anything he touches. What this also might mean is that All For One might no longer be inside his head, instead Cathleen Bates herself might be residing in his brain. This might mean that Shigaraki, while still clearly in the villain camp, might begin working toward finding a place on the heroes’ side.

What do you think the future now holds for Shigaraki? Do you think Star And Stripe will act as a Vestige in his brain?