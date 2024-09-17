My Hero Academia Gives Shigaraki the Deadly Spin-Off of His Dreams With New Art

Shigaraki has earned his place as not only one of the biggest villains in My Hero Academia's history but has easily become one of anime's most recognizable villains. First premiering with a disturbing look that saw the villain arrive with several disembodied hands clinging to his body, the decaying villain has evolved quite a bit since first threatening UA Academy. Unfortunately, this evolution has become quite a problem for Class 1-A. While Shigaraki's story has ended in the shonen's manga, it continues in the anime adaptation and a concept poster has been released for a fictional spin-off focusing on the inheritor of All For One.

While an official villainous My Hero Academia spin-off has never been confirmed, that hasn't stopped the superhero shonen series from creating its fair share of side stories to explore the world. One of the biggest has been My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, garnering over one hundred chapters and exploring the lives of vigilantes who operate outside of the law to fight crime. While never confirmed for an anime adaptation, Vigilantes is a story that fans have been waiting to see animated. On the lighter side, spin-offs including My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, My Hero Academia: Smash, and My Heroine Academia have focused on more heartfelt stories involving Class 1-A's heroes.

Shigaraki's Spin-Off In The Making

While the fifth season of the anime gave anime fans a closer look at the antagonists during the "My Villain Academia Arc", it unfortunately never gave us a unique series focusing on the League of Villains or the Meta Liberation Army. The shonen series has taken more than one opportunity to dive into Shigaraki's past but there is a treasure trove of background that anime fans have yet to see. A spin-off has not been confirmed but this poster makes for a good idea of what a Shigaraki spin-off could look like.

MY VILLAIN ACADEMIA SPIN-OFF : Tomura Shigaraki : I'll Destroy Everything… Including Myself.



KEY VISUAL CONCEPT pic.twitter.com/i5B57OdFwo — N. (@cpasDryNa) September 12, 2024

Shigaraki's Seventh Season: Where Is He Now?

My Hero Academia's seventh season has almost been one big fight featuring the heroes of UA Academy taking on the hordes following All For One's ideals. In this current battle, Shigaraki has never been stronger as his new powers make him one of the most terrifying beings in the world today. Even with Eraserhead and Monoma halting the use of his Quirks, Shigaraki's body was able to find a workaround that nearly killed Bakugo and made him a serious threat to the heroes all the same.

In recent episodes, Izuku Midoriya was finally able to make his way back to UA Academy following a Toga-sized roadblock. Despite Deku joining his friends outside of the school and his continued mastery of One For All, the fight's victor is still up in the air. However, the anime brings its final fight to a close, expect the Studio Bones production to end with a bang.

My Hero Academia's Anime Future

My Hero Academia's seventh season has not been confirmed to be the franchise's last but based on the manga's events, it's a safe bet that season eight will act as the grand finale. On the movie front, My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth film of the franchise, recently hitting theaters in Japan. Set to do the same in North America next month, the film introduces a new familiar dubbed "Dark Might", an antagonist that appears to have the same appearance and powers as the one-time Symbol of Peace. The fourth movie also hasn't been billed as the series' last though anime fans are now left wondering how many more movies the series will create following the manga's ending.

Want to follow along with all things Class 1-A?