New My Hero Academia Arc Reveals Shigaraki’s Final Power Boost

My Hero Academia has a bit to go before its fourth season debuts, but the series is going strong in print. The manga just saw its newest arc come to an end, but it did not close out without making a big splash. After all, chapter 239 had lots to say about Shigaraki, and it turns out the villain is way more powerful than anyone gave him credit for.

Recently, the new chapter went live in Shonen Jump, and it saw Shigaraki wrap his fight with Re-Destro. The leader of the Meta Liberation Army was set on showing Shigaraki what real power looks like, but no one expected the League of Villains leader to get the boost that he did.

At first, the arc leveled up Shigaraki’s power when it let the villain come to terms with his past. This change was the catalyst which allowed Shigaraki to boost his power and give him the ability to use his quirk without touching an object with all five fingers. It grew powerful enough that Shigaraki could even decay corporeal quirk attacks, but his power went to an all-new level this week.

With his life on the line, Shigaraki treated his final confrontation with Re-Destro easily. He was able to let go for once and did the same to his quirk. Just by touching the ground with his bare feet, Shigaraki was able to decay the entire town and all the buildings in it. Anyone who was on the ground directly suffered a similar fate, and everyone present was beyond stunned by the showcase. After all, Shigaraki’s power manifested in a new limb, and its power was on a scale never before seen.

Now, Re-Destro has given into Shigaraki and lent the power of the Meta Liberation Army behind him. The League of Villains got a clear boost in power, and there is no telling what their next big target will be.

